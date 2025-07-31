Romania’s car production drops 2.8% in first half despite June rebound

Romania’s car production drops 2.8% in first half despite June rebound. Romania’s automobile production fell 2.8% year-on-year (y/y) in the first six months of 2025 to 284,216 units, despite a sharp recovery in June, data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) showed. In the first half of 2024, Romania produced 292,378 vehicles. In (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]