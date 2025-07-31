Polish Maspex gets 71% of Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari winery under takeover bid

Polish Maspex gets 71% of Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari winery under takeover bid. Polish group Maspex will get 71.1% (28,78 million shares) of Bucharest Exchange-listed Moldovan winery Purcari, for a price of RON 604 million (nearly EUR 120 million), according to Profit reporting at the closure of the takeover bid on July 30. The price paid in the bid values Purcari winery (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]