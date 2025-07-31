 
July 31, 2025

Polish Maspex gets 71% of Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari winery under takeover bid
Jul 31, 2025

Polish Maspex gets 71% of Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari winery under takeover bid.

Polish group Maspex will get 71.1% (28,78 million shares) of Bucharest Exchange-listed Moldovan winery Purcari, for a price of RON 604 million (nearly EUR 120 million), according to Profit reporting at the closure of the takeover bid on July 30. The price paid in the bid values Purcari winery (…)

Wizz Air to connect Romania's Bra?ov to Poland's Katowice Wizz Air will add a route connecting Bra?ov, in central Romania, to Katowice, in Poland, beginning next year, the Bra?ov International Airport announced. The route will become operational on March 31, 2026, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. In the upcoming winter (…)

Radio Free Europe: Romania's transport minister offered bribes to state employees before becoming a whistleblower Romania’s current transport minister, the Social Democrat Ciprian ?erban, offered bribes to representatives of a forest district in Ia?i County as a young businessman in 2012, according to recently surfaced documents and recordings. ?erban gave bribes at least six times before reporting the (…)

World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici claims gold in 100m freestyle race in Singapore David Popovici has won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle final at the World Championships in Singapore. It is his second win at the event, after the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle race two days ago. The Romanian swimmer finished the race with a time of 46.51 seconds, ahead of (…)

PPF Real Estate reaches zero level in the construction of ARC, the first office building in Bucharest, explicitly designed for people's comfort and needs PPF Real Estate, a global developer and investor with a real estate portfolio exceeding EUR 2 billion, announces the completion of infrastructure works for ARC, its new state-of-the-art office project in the Basarab area. The construction progresses on schedule. Reaching ground level marks, a (…)

Drago? Pislaru: Romania nu pierde fonduri europene nerambursabile, dar reduce suma imprumutat? prin PNRR Mediafax Ministrul Investi?iilor ?i Proiectelor Europene, Drago? Pîslaru, a anun?at c? România nu pierde bani nerambursabili din PNRR, îns? reduce componenta de împrumut de la 15 la 8 miliarde de euro, din cauza constrângerilor fiscale. Articolul Drago? Pîslaru: România nu pierde fonduri (…)

Sute de pasageri din Marea Britanie au suferit intarzieri de zboruri din cauza unor defec?iuni tehnice Mediafax Reac?ii aprinse ale companiilor aeriene din Marea Britanie, în urma unei defec?iuni tehnice ale sistemelor de control a traficului aerian, care a dus la anularea a peste 150 de zboruri din Regatul Unit. Articolul Sute de pasageri din Marea Britanie au suferit întârzieri de zboruri din (…)

BRD Groupe Societe Generale Romania sees net profit soar 10% compared to 2024 BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the fifth largest bank in Romania by assets, registered a net profit of RON 764 million (EUR 150 million), up 10% compared to the same period in 2024. The net loan portfolio, including leasing financing, increased by 17.4% during the mentioned period, marking a (…)

 


