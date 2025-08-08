 
August 8, 2025

Romania reportedly suspects Russian sabotage in crude oil contamination bound for OMV Petrom refinery
Aug 8, 2025

Romania reportedly suspects Russian sabotage in crude oil contamination bound for OMV Petrom refinery.

Romanian authorities are reportedly investigating a potential case of Russian sabotage involving the deliberate contamination of Azerbaijani crude oil intended for OMV Petrom’s Petrobrazi refinery, G4media.ro reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The oil shipment, transported via (…)

