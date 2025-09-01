Real Estate Developer One United Properties Plans To Buy Back Up To 20% Of Its Shares



Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has notified its shareholders that on September 1, its Board of Directors approved the intention to launch a public tender offer program to repurchase up to 20% of the developer’s shares for a minimum price of RON25 and maximum price of RON40 (…)