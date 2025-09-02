Clifford Chance Strengthens Litigation Practice By Adding Remus Codreanu As Partner

Clifford Chance Strengthens Litigation Practice By Adding Remus Codreanu As Partner. Clifford Chance Badea, the local office of global law firm Clifford Chance, continues to expand its senior team by adding Remus Codreanu as Partner in its Litigation practice (L&D), which includes the areas of White Collar and Strategic Risk Management, Arbitration, and Commercial Litigation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]