Dutch Retailer Action Signs with WDP To Develop 54,000-Sqm Logistic Warehouse in WDP Park Ilfov, in EUR40M Investment. WDP, the second largest logistic and industrial space owner in Romania, has signed an agreement with Dutch retailer Action, active on the non-food items market, to develop a 54,000-sqm distribution center in WDP Park Bucuresti-Stefanesti of Ilfov county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]