Emmy Stoel appointed as the new General Manager of InterContinental AthÃ©nÃ©e Palace Bucharest

Emmy Stoel appointed as the new General Manager of InterContinental AthÃ©nÃ©e Palace Bucharest. With extensive experience in the luxury hospitality sector, gained as General Manager of Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam and Hotel Okura Amsterdam (LHW), as well as in various Director of Operations and Business Development roles, Ms. Emmy Stoel is a seasoned professional whose career (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]