Practic SA Management Board Proposes Distribution of around RON55M as Dividends. The Management Board of Practic SA, one of the largest owners of commercial spaces in Bucharest, has proposed to shareholders the distribution of RON39.2 million dividends from the retained earnings of 2024, as well the distribution as interim dividends of the sum of RON16.69 million from the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]