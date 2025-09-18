Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Low Taxation Level Has Supported Real Estate Market Development in Romania

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Low Taxation Level Has Supported Real Estate Market Development in Romania. Romania stands out in the European fiscal landscape with a property taxation level that is significantly lower than the EU average, a feature that has spurred the appeal of the local real estate market and created a favorable fiscal framework both for owners and for investors, according to an (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]