Grup Serban Holding Gets Building Permit For Vegetable And Potato Storage And Conditioning Unit. Grup Serban Holding (GSH), a Romanian-held group of firms operating in agriculture and food industry, has informed investors and the capital market that on September 15, 2025 it obtained the building permit for a vegetable and potato storage and conditioning unit in Sascut commune, Bacau County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]