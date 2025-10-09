City Grill Group Prepares for Its Largest New Yearâ€™s Eve Celebration in Recent Years, With Over 3,200 Guests Expected. Almost 1,000 bookings so far.



City Grill Group, the leading player in Romaniaâ€™s HoReCa industry, has opened the winter festive season with an accelerated pace of reservations for New Yearâ€™s Eve 2026. In less than a month since launching the offers, nearly 1,000 Romanians have already booked their seats in one of the groupâ€™s (â€¦)