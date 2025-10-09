 
City Grill Group Prepares for Its Largest New Yearâ€™s Eve Celebration in Recent Years, With Over 3,200 Guests Expected. Almost 1,000 bookings so far.
City Grill Group, the leading player in Romaniaâ€™s HoReCa industry, has opened the winter festive season with an accelerated pace of reservations for New Yearâ€™s Eve 2026. In less than a month since launching the offers, nearly 1,000 Romanians have already booked their seats in one of the groupâ€™s (â€¦)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FMCG Distributor Simba Invest Post More Than RON167M Revenue In 2024 Bacau-based Simba Invest, one of the largest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods in Romania, posted about RON831.9 million (EUR167.2 million) revenue in 2024, down slightly, by 0.5% in lei, compared with 2023â€™s RON836.6 million (EUR169.1 million), according to ZF calculations based on (â€¦)

Fast Food Chain Fryday Enters Distribution Market Fast food chain Fryday, established by Lucian Florea from Suceava, is entering the distribution market and will be a direct importer of American Martin's buns, a well-known product in the "burger world."

Four Bids For Liberty Galati Steel Mill Steel plant Liberty Galati has received four bids, two of which for tolling (raw material processing) from Germanyâ€™s Steel Mont and a company in TÃ¼rkiye, and two for buying assets.

Solarex Impex 2024 Turnover Up 10.5% YoY To RON260.8M Chemical fertilizer wholesaler Solarex Impex, held by entrepreneurs Maria Luciana Turna, Leonard Mugurel Stoica and Maria Stoica, ended 2024 with a turnover of RON260.8 million (EUR52.4 million), up 10.5% from RON235.9 million (EUR47.7 million) reported in 2023, in line with calculations by (â€¦)

Patria Bank Gets EUR25M Loan From European Investment Bank To Boost Romanian Businesses The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a EUR25 million loan to Patria Bank to support Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps, per a press statement.

Horvà¡th?: Romania's Management Consulting Market Poised To Grow Nearly 7%/Year Over The Next Decade The Romanian management consulting market is poised to grow by nearly 7% annually over the next decade, amid accelerated digital transformation, cost optimization pressure and a growing need for organizational efficiency, according to HorvÃ¡th, a global management consulting company active in the (â€¦)

Gold explodes on the global market! Romania enters the game through Rafinor Bucharest, 9.October, 2025 â€“ RBJ â€“ Gold rose 1.6% on Wednesday, reaching $4,047 per ounce according to the latest data, marking an appreciation of over 50% so far this year. The surge has been fueled by increased demand for safe-haven assets, large-scale gold purchases by central banks seeking (â€¦)

 


