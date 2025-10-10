Romania takes global culinary stage with first selection at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026

Romania takes global culinary stage with first selection at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026. Romania has been officially selected to compete at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026, marking the first time the country will take part in the world’s most prestigious culinary competition. There will be 20 participating nations at the European edition, which will take place in Marseille, France, in March (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]