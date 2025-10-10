CarteTeca 2025: RON 250,000 for 50 school libraries. Libris and Save the Children Romania open registrations for the 7th edition

CarteTeca 2025: RON 250,000 for 50 school libraries. Libris and Save the Children Romania open registrations for the 7th edition. Libris and Save the Children Romania announce the launch of the seventh edition of the CarteTeca program, through which 50 school libraries across the country will be equipped with new books, supported by a total investment of RON 250,000. Registrations for this year's edition open today, on the