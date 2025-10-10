Medical premiere in Gala?i – first brain surgery performed with the help of a modern system
Oct 10, 2025
Mediafax A medical premiere took place at the Gala?i County Hospital. It is the first brain surgery performed with the help of the Neuronavigation System. Articolul Medical premiere in Gala?i – first brain surgery performed with the help of a modern system apare prima dat? în Mediafax.
