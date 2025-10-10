Romanian company Caress Society invests RON 17.6 mln in eco-friendly cosmetics factory

Romanian cosmetics company Caress Society has announced plans to build a modern production facility in Filipe?tii de Tîrg, Prahova County, with a total investment of RON 17.6 million (some EUR 3.5 million). The project will be co-financed through the Just Transition Program 2021–2027, with (…)