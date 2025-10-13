Finance Ministry: Romania Raises EUR4B Via The Last And Most Successful Eurobond Issue Of 2025



Romania's Finance Ministry raised approximately EUR4 billion on October 2, 2025 selling debt on external markets, which is one of the most successful eurobond issues on international markets and the fourth transaction conducted by the Romanian State in 2025.