 
Romaniapress.com

October 14, 2025

“A lot of room” for American investments in energy or AI in Romania, president says
Oct 14, 2025

“A lot of room” for American investments in energy or AI in Romania, president says.

Romanian president Nicu?or Dan argued that there is a lot of room for new American investments in areas such as energy or artificial intelligence in Romania in an interview given on Monday, October 13. The head of state said that foreign investments increase Romania’s economy and are generally (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Builder Autotehnorom Swings To Loss In 2024 Autotehnorom, a Suceava-based construction company owned by the Ripan family, posted RON190.8 million (EUR38.3 million) revenue in 2024, down 5% from the previous year’s about RON201 million (EUR40.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Nuclearelectrica Signs Two New Contracts With Electricity Supplier PPC Energie Muntenia State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the only nuclear power producer in Romania, on October 14 announced the signing of two electricity wholesale contracts with supplier PPC Energie Muntenia, worth a total of RON63.4 million.

PwC: Romanian M&A Market Climbs To EUR1.5B In Q3/2025 Romania's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market reached approximately EUR1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, per a PwC Romania analysis by George Ureche, M&A Partner at PwC.

Dental Clinic Chain Dental Elite Gets Investment From ACP Group Dental Elite, a chain of dental clinics in Bucharest and Brasov, established by brothers Bogdan Ciucu and Dr. Alexandru Ciucu, has attracted an equity investment from Accession Capital Partners Credit, part of the ACP Group, to support its development and national expansion.

IMF appears pessimistic regarding the growth estimates for the Romanian economy Bucharest, October 14, 2025 – RBJ – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, to 1%, from 1.6% as forecast in April and 3.3% as the advance indicated in October of last year, shows the latest “World Economic (…)

PepsiCo Invests $8.5M In New Can Bottling Line In Dragomiresti-Deal Plant PepsiCo, one of the largest actors in the food and beverage industry, has opened a new can-bottling line, following a $8.5 milion investment.

Green Tech Set To Develop Largest Hydroponic Greenhouse Complex In Romania Romanian geothermal energy company Green Tech International has announced on October 14 that it has started developing the largest hydroponic greenhouse complex in Romania, to be powered by geothermal energy.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |