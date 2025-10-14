IMF appears pessimistic regarding the growth estimates for the Romanian economy

IMF appears pessimistic regarding the growth estimates for the Romanian economy. Bucharest, October 14, 2025 – RBJ – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, to 1%, from 1.6% as forecast in April and 3.3% as the advance indicated in October of last year, shows the latest “World Economic (…) [Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]