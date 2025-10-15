 
October 15, 2025

Ascendia Receives Grant From ElevenLabs To Develop LIVRESQ’s AI Audio Infrastructure
Ascendia S.A. (ticker symbol ASC), one of Romania’s leaders in e-learning solutions, on October 15 announced that its educational content authoring platform, LIVRESQ, has received a grant from ElevenLabs—a global leader in AI-based voice technologies—for the development of LIVRESQ’s AI audio (…)

Three-Month ROBOR Falls To 6.41% on October 16 The three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies' leu-denominated loans, on Thursday, October 16, slid to 6.41% from 6.46% on the previous day.

Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 3.3% YoY In January-August 2025 Romania's energy output decreased by an annual 3.3% to 10.952 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE) in January-August 2025 mainly due to a decline in hydro and wind power generation, the country's statistical office said, citing provisional data.

Lukoil refinery in Romania shuts down for 45-day maintenance overhaul The Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploie?ti, in Romania’s Prahova county, will shut down completely for 45 days for a scheduled general overhaul, the company announced on Thursday, October 16. The maintenance work will take place between October 17 and November 30 and will cover both technological (…)

Romania's Via Danubiana eco trail expands to Teleorman along the Danube Via Danubiana, an ecotourism trail following the Romanian stretch of the Danube River, reached a new stage earlier this month with the installation of its first milestone in Teleorman County. The marker, set up in the commune of Islaz, is the fourth along the route and part of efforts to link (…)

Law Firm Filip & Company Assisted ACP Credit in Granting Equity Investment To Dental Elite Law firm Filip & Company legally assisted ACP Credit, part of Accession Capital Partners group, in granting an equity investment to Dental Elite group, a stomatology clinic chain founded by brothers Bogdan Ciucu and Alexandru Ciucu.

PartnerVet Integrates Bucharest Clinic Vet 4 Life in Portfolio PartnerVet, a company controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay and Dragic family, has announced the integration of Bucharest vet emergency clinic Vet 4 Life in its portfolio of partner clinics.

German power tool manufacturer STIHL inaugurates EUR 125 mln factory in western Romania The German STIHL Group has officially inaugurated its first production facility dedicated exclusively to battery-powered equipment in Oradea, western Romania, on Wednesday, October 15, after an EUR 125 million investment. Construction began in March 2024 and was completed in less than 18 months. (…)

 


