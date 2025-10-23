New Fidelis state bonds worth RON 2.2 bln to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

New Fidelis state bonds worth RON 2.2 bln to start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Fidelis government bonds issued in October by the Romanian Ministry of Finance, worth almost RON 2.2 billion, can be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange starting Thursday, October 23. The Romanian government attracted RON 946.8 million and EUR 246.1 million through seven issues of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]