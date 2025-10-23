The government is waiting the Constitutional Court’s reasoning for the new special pensions law
Oct 23, 2025
The government is waiting the Constitutional Court’s reasoning for the new special pensions law.
The government currently lacks specific information about the new law on special pensions for magistrates, as the coalition has not yet reached a consensus on the issue. Executive spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu stated that the authorities are awaiting the Constitutional Court's reasoning.
