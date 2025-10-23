IKEA announces opening of Planning and Order Studio in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
Oct 23, 2025
IKEA announces opening of Planning and Order Studio in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca.
IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, announced the opening of the first Planning and Order Studio in Cluj County on Thursday, October 23. Located inside the Kaufland Cluj-Gheorgheni shopping gallery in Cluj-Napoca, the location spans over 200 sqm and includes a planning area and a space (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]