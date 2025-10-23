 
Weekend calendar: Les Films de Cannes, West Side Hallo Fest, Feline World Show in Bucharest, Ia?i International Literature Festival and more
Weekend calendar: Les Films de Cannes, West Side Hallo Fest, Feline World Show in Bucharest, Ia?i International Literature Festival and more.

One of fall’s most awaited film festivals kicks off in Bucharest, where the season of Halloween events has already started, alongside many concerts and exhibitions. In Bucharest: Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest October 24 - November 2 The festival showcasing productions awarded or selected at (…)

Used Premium, Luxury And Supercar Dealer United Drive Enters Romanian Market After EUR7M Investment The premium and luxury car market in Romania attracts a new player - United Drive, a dealer specializing in used premium, luxury and supercars. The EUR7 million investment is focused on the development of the car fleet, inventory expansion and the opening of its own showroom.

FlyOne Continues Expansion In Romania With New Flights From Bucharest In 2026 FlyOne, an airline established in the Republic of Moldova, will have seven new direct routes from Bucharest’s Henri Coanda – Otopeni Airport to Paris, Luton, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Dublin, Nice and Madrid as of the 2026 summer season.

Nusco Imobiliara Set To List RON25M Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange Real estate developer Nusco Imobiliara, which has been present in Romania since 1997, will list its first issue of corporate secured bonds in amount of RON25 million on the multilateral trading system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on October 28.

OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve RON1.24B Special Dividend Payout The shareholders of OMV Petrom, Romania’s sole oil and gas producer, on October 23 approved the distribution of a special dividend with a gross value of RON0.02 per share, the equivalent of nearly RON1.24 billion, per the decisions adopted in the ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

CX Conference 2025 brought together over 200 professionals from 5 countries in Bucharest. Romania becomes a regional hub for Customer Experience A snapshot of the CX market: aligning customer expectations with company strategies. Global and local CX leaders, strategy, HR and marketing specialists, as well as representatives of some of the most customer-centric companies in the region, gathered on October 14–15 at CX Conference 2025, an (…)

Noam Mobili Design maintains a turnover close to 2 million euros and bets on the growing demand for personalized premium furniture Noam Mobili Design closed the first ten months of 2025 with a turnover of €1.91 million, approaching the total reported for 2024 of €2.1 million. The company expects to end the year at a similar level, with a slight increase, despite an economic context marked by cautious spending and delayed (…)

Bankable, connection-ready, and built to last: Enexus and LONGi share their formula for solar success Romania’s solar sector is entering a decisive phase, balancing immense potential with persistent grid and permitting challenges. In this exclusive Romania Insider interview, Alina ?tefan, Chief Commercial Officer at Enexus, and Mirel Jarnea, Country Manager of LONGi România, discuss how their (…)

 


