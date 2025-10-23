Johann Strauss Ensemble and Russell McGregor return to Romania with “Best of Vienna” tour in December

Johann Strauss Ensemble and Russell McGregor return to Romania with “Best of Vienna” tour in December. Johann Strauss Ensemble, one of Austria’s most acclaimed classical orchestras, will embark on a new tour in Romania in December, with the celebrated concert “Best of Vienna.” Conducted by violinist and maestro Russell McGregor, the ensemble will bring the charm of Vienna’s festive season to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]