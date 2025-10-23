 
Noam Mobili Design maintains a turnover close to 2 million euros and bets on the growing demand for personalized premium furniture.

Noam Mobili Design closed the first ten months of 2025 with a turnover of €1.91 million, approaching the total reported for 2024 of €2.1 million. The company expects to end the year at a similar level, with a slight increase, despite an economic context marked by cautious spending and delayed (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Retailer La Cocos Steps Up Expansion La Cocos chain, known for its large hypermarket-like stores but with low prices - hyperdiscount model, is stepping up expansion and opening two more stores by the end of the year.

Romania's Chocolate Market Estimated At Over EUR300M In 2025 The premium chocolate segment is on the rise, both in Europe and in emerging markets in Asia. In Romania, premium chocolate, i.e., specialty chocolate, accounts for 20% of the total market value, with accelerated growth in the dark and bean-to-bar segments.

What Carrefour Has To Say About Potential Exit From Romania In response to France’s L’Informe, which confirms the story Ziarul Financiar ran in July, and reports French-held retailer Carrefour hired BNP Paribas to test interest of potential buyers at a time when it is looking to withdraw not only from Romania, but also from Argentina and Poland, (…)

Sweden's Repono AB Buys 200MW Battery Energy Storage System In Arges County Repono AB, a European energy storage operator based in Sweden, has finalized the acquisition of a 202 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in Arges County.

Artmark Fall Auction Sales Close To EUR2M In Romania, Bulgaria And Croatia Artmark auction house ended the fall season of 2025 with total sales of almost EUR2 million in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. The figure is 16% higher than in the summer season, signaling more intense activity on the art markets in the region.

Future of Boards - Awards Gala 2025 celebrates boards and leaders shaping the leadership of tomorrow On October 30, 2025, Envisia will host the 3rd edition of the Future of Boards Gala. The event brings together board members, executives, and governance ecosystem partners for an evening dedicated to recognizing responsible leadership, corporate governance, and high-performing boards. The six (…)

Europe's Property Finance Market Enters a New Phase of Stability The European real estate debt market is showing clear signs of recovery, supported by stabilized interest rates, competitive lending, and renewed investor confidence. According to AEW’s latest research, the credit financing gap across Europe is narrowing, with improved lending conditions helping (…)

 


