Bankable, connection-ready, and built to last: Enexus and LONGi share their formula for solar success



Bankable, connection-ready, and built to last: Enexus and LONGi share their formula for solar success.

Romania’s solar sector is entering a decisive phase, balancing immense potential with persistent grid and permitting challenges. In this exclusive Romania Insider interview, Alina ?tefan, Chief Commercial Officer at Enexus, and Mirel Jarnea, Country Manager of LONGi România, discuss how their (…)