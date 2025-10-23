Used Premium, Luxury And Supercar Dealer United Drive Enters Romanian Market After EUR7M Investment

Used Premium, Luxury And Supercar Dealer United Drive Enters Romanian Market After EUR7M Investment. The premium and luxury car market in Romania attracts a new player - United Drive, a dealer specializing in used premium, luxury and supercars. The EUR7 million investment is focused on the development of the car fleet, inventory expansion and the opening of its own showroom. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]