Few Romanians plan to increase spending this Black Friday compared to 2024, survey shows

Few Romanians plan to increase spending this Black Friday compared to 2024, survey shows. Romanians are not looking forward to Black Friday with more enthusiasm than last year, according to a recent survey. The main reasons are economic instability and the decline in purchasing power. Around 22% of Romanians say they will not buy anything on Black Friday 2025, and only 15% of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]