Bucharest National Opera announces “Dance of Velvet Steps” performance for special needs audience

Bucharest National Opera announces “Dance of Velvet Steps” performance for special needs audience. The Bucharest National Opera and the Kinetobebe Association announced “The Dance of Velvet Steps,” a premiere performance for the audience with special needs, on Sunday, November 16. The show consists of a ballet performance adapted and made accessible for children and adults with disabilities. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]