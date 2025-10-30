Romania's marketplace eMAG trusts China's Tencent for cloud hosting, AI services

Romania's marketplace eMAG trusts China's Tencent for cloud hosting, AI services. Romania's e-commerce platform eMAG will use the cloud hosting and AI services provided by Tencent Cloud, the cloud division of the Chinese group and the world's largest gaming company Tencent, Profit.ro reported. The partnership is aimed "to provide smooth and highly available online services, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]