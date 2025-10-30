Audiobook And E-Book Streaming Platform Voxa Reaches EUR5.5M ARR And Returns To SeedBlink For New Funding Round

Audiobook And E-Book Streaming Platform Voxa Reaches EUR5.5M ARR And Returns To SeedBlink For New Funding Round. Voxa, the streaming platform for digital audio content and e-books launched in Romania, has achieved a financial performance of EUR5.5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is preparing for a new round of financing via the SeedBlink platform to speed up international expansion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]