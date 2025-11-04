The medical heliport in Gala?i will be connected to the hospital through a spectacular walkway



The works on the heliport and multi-storey parking lot in the yard of the St. Apostle Andrei County Emergency Hospital in Gala?i are nearing completion. Currently, the connecting walkways between the heliport, the SMURD emergency room and the Emergency Reception Unit are being installed.