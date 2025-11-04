Georgescu on Anca Alexandrescu’s candidacy: I’m not disappointed, there will be no free elections



C?lin Georgescu, present at the police station to sign the judicial control, says he is not disappointed or angry with Anca Alexandrescu's decision to enter the race for the capital's mayor. However, he warns that "there is no longer any certainty that these elections will be free".