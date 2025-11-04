 
November 4, 2025

Fortim Trusted Advisors: Romanian Investors Top Commercial Real Estate Acquisition Ranking In Jan-Sept 2025, With EUR163M Deals
Nov 4, 2025

Fortim Trusted Advisors: Romanian Investors Top Commercial Real Estate Acquisition Ranking In Jan-Sept 2025, With EUR163M Deals.

Romanian investors topped the commercial real estate acquisition ranking in January-September 2025, generating transactions worth EUR163.5 million, representing 32% of the total investment market volume, per the latest report by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate (…)

Meta Estate Trust Appoints Dan Petrisor As Chief Executive Officer Meta Estate Trust (stock symbol: MET), a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has appointed Dan Petrisor to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2026, per a report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

EBRD Invests RON67M In IPO Of Romanian Cold Cuts Producer Cris-Tim, Reaches Nearly 5% Ownership Stake The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it invested RON66 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of Romanian cold cuts and ready-made meals Cris-Tim Family Holding, thus becoming a shareholder with a 5% ownership stake.

Hidroelectrica Overshoots 1M Electricity Supply Customer Mark Romanian electricity producer Hidroelectrica on Tuesday, November 4, overshot the one million household and non-household customer mark on the supply to end-consumer market, five years from starting on the segment.

RisCo: Insolvencies In Romania Up Nearly 35% YoY In October 2025 The number of companies in Romania that filed for insolvency in October 2025 is almost 35% higher than in the same period of 2024, being registered 989 insolvency cases, according to financial analysis platform RisCo.

Google Romania grows to over 400 employees, 15 years after opening local office The local Google team now counts more than 400 people, having grown from a small staff of a few employees in November 2010, when the US company opened an office in Bucharest. The Bucharest technology hub is currently Google’s largest wearables development center in the EMEA (Europe, Middle (…)

Romania's Antitrust Body Approves Acquisition Of Getec Assets By Corden BioChem Romania's Competition Council has given green light to the notified acquisition of certain assets of Getec Servicii Energetice S.R.L. by Corden BioChem Romania S.R.L.

Future of Boards Gala 2025: Responsible leadership shaping the future On Thursday, October 30, 2025, over 150 board members, executives, and thought leaders gathered at the InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest for the Future of Boards Awards Gala 2025, organized by Envisia, the first business school in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to the (…)

 


