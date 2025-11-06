The Romanian company Parapet to built over 80 MWp in photovoltaics in Romania and Italy, for Alerion
Nov 6, 2025
Nov 6, 2025

The Romanian company Parapet to built over 80 MWp in photovoltaics in Romania and Italy, for Alerion.
>>> Seven photovoltaic power plants to be installed in Romania (Teleorman, C?l?ra?i) and Italy (Puglia and Tuscany regions) >>> One of the photovoltaic sites in Italy, Sant’Agata, will be connected to an existing 20 MW wind farm, resulting in a hybrid energy project (…)
