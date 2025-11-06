The Romanian company Parapet to built over 80 MWp in photovoltaics in Romania and Italy, for Alerion



>>> Seven photovoltaic power plants to be installed in Romania (Teleorman, C?l?ra?i) and Italy (Puglia and Tuscany regions) >>> One of the photovoltaic sites in Italy, Sant’Agata, will be connected to an existing 20 MW wind farm, resulting in a hybrid energy project (…)