InteRo Property Development Signs Agreement To Sell Plot Part Of Skylight Residence To Retailer For New Store

InteRo Property Development Signs Agreement To Sell Plot Part Of Skylight Residence To Retailer For New Store. InteRo Property Development on November 7 signed the sale of a 10,418 square meter plot to an international retailer, which will build its biggest store in Romania on it. The store, which will have an about 3,265 square meter surface area, will be located in SkyLight Residence and work is (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]