Aukera secures EUR 60 mln debt facility to finance battery storage project in Romania
Nov 18, 2025
Brussels-based Aukera Energy said that it secured a EUR 60 million debt facility from Kommunalkredit Austria AG to finance the construction of its first stand-alone battery energy storage system in Romania. The 250 MW/500 MWh project in Ialomi?a County will be “one of the largest storage (…)
