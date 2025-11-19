Cencora Romania Leases over 2,200 Sqms of Office Space in One Cotroceni Park

Cencora Romania Leases over 2,200 Sqms of Office Space in One Cotroceni Park. Real estate developer One United Properties has sealed an agreement with Cencora Romania for the relocation of the companyâ€™s offices to One Cotroceni Park. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]