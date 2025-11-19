Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Ranks 39th among World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets

Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei Ranks 39th among World’s Most Expensive Shopping Streets. Rents for commercial spaces on Calea Victoriei, Bucharest’s main shopping street, have in the past year registered the third biggest increase among the 50 markets analyzed globally in the 2025 edition of the “Main Streets Across the World” report drawn up by Cushman & Wakefield. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]