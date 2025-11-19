Romania secures UN Dispute Tribunal judge position after international competition
Nov 19, 2025
Romania secures UN Dispute Tribunal judge position after international competition.
Romania has won the international competition for a judge position at the UN Dispute Tribunal (or UNDT), with judge Adina Elvira-Ghi?? set to take over a seven-year term, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Romania secured 109 votes in the UN General Assembly during the (â€¦)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]