36 locomotives and 60 passenger cars, modernized in 2025, through PNRR
Nov 19, 2025
36 locomotives and 60 passenger cars, modernized in 2025, through PNRR.
CFR C?l?tori is advancing a major PNRR-funded program to modernize its locomotives and passenger cars, aiming to have 96 upgraded rolling stock units in service by the end of 2025.
