World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final

World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final. Romania will travel to Turkey on March 26 for the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs, a match set against a backdrop of numbers that highlight both history and familiarity between the two sides. According to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), the statistical record between the teams (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]