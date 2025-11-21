 
November 21, 2025

The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrated 30 years since its reestablishment with a series of anniversary events
The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrated 30 years since its reestablishment with a series of anniversary events.

On November 20th, 2025, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) celebrated 30 years since its reopening, organizing a series of anniversary events along with various representatives of the Romanian capital market. Three decades ago, the first transactions took place on the BVB, and the Romanian (…)

