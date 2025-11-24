Romanian saber fencer Vlad Covaliu named world’s best in junior category for second year

Romanian saber fencer Vlad Covaliu named world’s best in junior category for second year. Romanian saber fencer Vlad Covaliu was named the best in the world in the junior category for the second consecutive year, according to a press release from Bucharest-based CS Dinamo. The winners of the 2024–2025 World Cup were awarded over the weekend at the International Fencing Federation (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]