Fondul Proprietatea Reconfirms Support For Listing Of Bucharest Airports National Company

Fondul Proprietatea Reconfirms Support For Listing Of Bucharest Airports National Company. Franklin Templeton (FT), as sole administrator of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), a minority shareholder in the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), has reaffirmed its support for the listing of CNAB on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which may represent an important moment for the development of (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]