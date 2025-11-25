 
Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents
The final version of Romania's national defence strategy 2025-2030, as amended following the public consultations and approved by the members of the Supreme National Defence Council (CSAT), is to be presented by president Nicusor Dan in Parliament, where it will be debated and voted on by (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Acquisition Of Moco Topco Limited By Ares Management UK Limited Romania's Competition Council is assessing the notified acquisition of Moco Topco Limited by Ares Management UK Limited.

Wizrom Software Acquires Co-Factor Wizrom Software, one of the leading business software providers in Romania, has announced the acquisition of Co-Factor, a company specializing in platforms that support organizational performance, internal communication, and employee engagement.

CIch Navodari Posts 15% Growth In Sales In Jan-Oct 2025 CICh Navodari, a niche technological fertilizer producer, posted 15% growth in sales to RON154 million in the first ten months of 2025, the company said in a statement.

Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Survey: Eight In Ten Youths Say Would Need RON40,000 In Savings For Unforeseen Events Generation Z lives with a high level of stress and anxiety, caused mainly by uncertainty about the future and the lack of control over unpredictable events, according to the latest online survey conducted by Allianz-Tiriac Insurance among 1,102 respondents, on stress and anxiety in Generation Z.

VIG's Insurers In Romania Generated EUR12.5B Gross Written Premiums In 9M/2025, Up 8.6% YoY Insurance companies in Romania that are part of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), i.e., Omniasig, Asirom and BCR Asigurari de Viata, recorded gross written premiums of EUR12.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 8.6% against the same period of 2024, per the financial report of (…)

Henkel Relocates HQ To Bucharest's Equilibrium 2 Office Building German company Henkel has officially inaugurated its new headquarters in capital city Bucharest, which is located in the Equilibrium 2 office building in the city's Floreasca area.

A legacy that continues to inspire: JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel Celebrates 25 years in Romania JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel marks a milestone that goes far beyond an anniversary this year. It celebrates 25 years of stories — of people, vision, and the unwavering belief that hospitality has the power to shape a city’s spirit. “Marking 25 years is, first and foremost, a statement of (…)

 


