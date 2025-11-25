Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents

Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents. The final version of Romania's national defence strategy 2025-2030, as amended following the public consultations and approved by the members of the Supreme National Defence Council (CSAT), is to be presented by president Nicusor Dan in Parliament, where it will be debated and voted on by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]