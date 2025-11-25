France's Groupe Atlantic to open boiler factory in Romania after EUR 50 mln investment

France's Groupe Atlantic to open boiler factory in Romania after EUR 50 mln investment. The French group Groupe Atlantic is set to inaugurate the factory in Arice?tii Rahtivani, Prahova County, in the coming weeks, a greenfield investment of over EUR 50 million, announced Ziarul Financiar. So far, about EUR 40 million has been invested, and the remaining EUR 10 million is planned (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]