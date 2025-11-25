Fondul Proprietatea proposes EUR 500 mln IPO at Bucharest Airports to finance new terminal

Fondul Proprietatea proposes EUR 500 mln IPO at Bucharest Airports to finance new terminal. Fondul Proprietatea (FP), as a minority shareholder (20%) at Bucharest Airports Company (CAB), proposed that the company could issue, under an IPO at Bucharest Exchange (BVB), a number of shares equal to half of its current shares, to finance the construction of a new terminal. The operation (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]