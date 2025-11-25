Draft law in Romania aims to ban euthanasia of healthy dogs under new animal welfare reforms

Draft law in Romania aims to ban euthanasia of healthy dogs under new animal welfare reforms. New legislative proposals in Romania aim to ban the euthanasia of healthy dogs and formally recognize animals as living beings with rights and protections under national law, Digi24 reported. The package unveiled on Monday, November 24, by Andrei Baciu, an MP from the National Liberal Party (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]