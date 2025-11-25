Central Romania: Bra?ov forests reportedly house the largest densities of owls in the world, new study says



Central Romania: Bra?ov forests reportedly house the largest densities of owls in the world, new study says.

The forests around the mountain city of Bra?ov and the Post?varu Massif may be home to the largest densities of large owls in the world, according to a study by biologist C?lin Vasile Hodor from Wildlife Management Consulting and professor Dan Traian Ionescu from the Faculty of Forestry Bra?ov, (…)